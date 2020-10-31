Drunken fights, late-night noise: Officials crack down on rowdy Northern California bar

A Grass Valley brewpub had its alcohol license suspended for 45 days following an investigation by state alcohol regulators and police into its rowdy patrons an illegal activities in and around the premises.

In a news release on Friday, state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents posted a notice of suspension at 1849 Brewing Co. at 468 Sutton Way, barring the Grass Valley bar and restaurant from serving alcohol until Dec. 15.

The agency said that the owners of 1849 Brewing Co. signed a stipulation and waiver agreement, accepting the penalty of a 45-day suspension following the investigation, which was held in conjunction with the Grass Valley Police Department. According to The Union newspaper, officers had responded to the establishment more than 70 times in one year; a departure from the typical “six or seven times” police were called to similar establishments.

Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni told city officials recently that 1849’s staff wasn’t helping matters: “The cooperation we’ve received from these other businesses far exceeds any cooperation that we’ve received from 1849,” according to The Union.

“They just haven’t cooperated with us at all,” he said.

The decision by the brewpub, made after several days of deliberation, headed off a hearing which could have resulted in its alcohol license being revoked.

The move came after ABC filed an “accusation against the business and accused it of operating a Disorderly Premises because of numerous calls for service between May 27, 2019 and September 30, 2020 to address reported crimes at the location such as public drunkenness, fights, assaults, reports of illegal drugs, and public urination,” according to the news release.

1849 Brewing Co. was also accused of violating noise conditions, disturbing residents living nearby. City officials said the brewpub frequently operated past its allowed closing time of 10 p.m.

State business code stipulates that bars and other establishments with liquor or beer licenses can be targeted when “any disorderly house or place in which people abide” resort in disturbing the neighborhood or when patrons engage in activities “which are injurious to the public morals, health, convenience, or safety.” Violation of California Business and Professional Code section 25601 can result in a misdemeanor charge for the license holder and the establishment’s employees.

On Wednesday, the brewpub’s manager told The Union newspaper in Grass Valley that the establishment would be closed temporarily as staff take several weeks to evaluate a shift to breakfast and lunch dining.

Kevin Krikorian told The Union no decisions on the brewpub’s future plans have been finalized but that they were “in the midst of a management change.”

“We’re going to try to regroup, maybe close for a couple of weeks and switch into the breakfast thing, brunches, stuff like that,” he told The Union.

Last week, the commission had denied 1849’s request to extend its evening hours of operation to 2 a.m., The Union reported, but did allow it to open at 6 a.m. Planning commissions will revisit the matter in February.

Krikorian also told the newspaper that the business would meet with police to train staff “to become better stewards of the community.”