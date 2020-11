Business & Real Estate ‘The legacy lives on.’ Balshor Florist celebrates 70 years in Sacramento November 12, 2020 08:47 AM

Marie Balshor, 92, gave hugs and handed out red carnations and cake to all her well-wishers as she celebrated the 70th anniversary of her family business Balshor Florist on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Sacramento.