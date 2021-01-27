Marine Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.4 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $239.8 million.

Marine Products shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.