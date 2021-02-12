Natural gas leak prompts evacuations at Boeing Field

Anatural gas leak that prompted an evacuation of the terminal at King County International Airport-Boeing Field has been secured and flights were scheduled to resume Friday evening, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department said Friday afternoon that crews had confirmed dangerous levels of natural gas within a commercial building in the 7000 block of Airport Way South.

Fire crews established a perimeter of at least 1,000 feet in all directions. Aircraft takeoffs and landings were temporarily stopped while crews worked to bring the incident under control, county officials said. Seattle police said officers were helping with traffic control and that people should avoid the area.

The Fire Department said just after 3:30 p.m. that Puget Sound Energy had secured the leak and that the area was being ventilated. Access Friday afternoon remained restricted within a half-mile of the area. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Officials with the county said preliminary reports indicate contractors working in the airport terminal parking lot hit a natural gas line.