Sabre: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $305.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.27 billion, or $4.42 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Sabre shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.