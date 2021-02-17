Business & Real Estate

Officials: Worker killed by falling steel beam

The Associated Press

OAKLAND PARK, Fla.

A worker at a South Florida steel plant was killed when a beam fell on him, authorities said.

Juan Ayala, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene last Thursday at Steel Fabricator LLC in Oakland Park, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Ayala had been welding an I-beam when it somehow became dislodged and fell on top of him, officials said.

Homicide detectives and officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death. No foul play was immediately suspected.

