Stepan Co.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Stepan Co. (SCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $494.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.8 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

Stepan Co. shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.