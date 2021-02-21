Business & Real Estate

Mississippi food service firm gets 4-year military contract

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi company has a four-year military contract worth up to $86 million for food distribution in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The Merchants Foodservice of Jackson was the only bidder on a competitive contract with the Defense Logistics Agency, according to a Pentagon news release on Friday.

Customers are the Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard, and their ordering period will end Feb. 15, 2025, according to the Pentagon’s daily list of contracts worth at least $7.5 million.

