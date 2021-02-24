Trinity Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $127.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $415.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $147.3 million, or $1.27 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

Trinity Industries shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.