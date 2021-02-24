Business & Real Estate

PGT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NORTH VENICE, Fla.

PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $221.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.1 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $882.6 million.

PGT shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

February 24, 2021 4:53 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

February 24, 2021 4:51 AM

Business & Real Estate

Trinity Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 24, 2021 4:51 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

February 24, 2021 4:46 AM

Business & Real Estate

Officials: More bottled water can be taken from spring

February 24, 2021 4:45 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service