Howard Hughes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $213.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.2 million, or 50 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $699.5 million.

Howard Hughes shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.