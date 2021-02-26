ModivCare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $398.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $88.8 million, or $2.37 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

ModivCare shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.