Titan International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Quincy, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $326.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $60.4 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Titan International shares have risen 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

