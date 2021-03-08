Business & Real Estate

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FREMONT, Calif.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $94.3 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.6 million.

Ardelyx shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6.5% in the last 12 months.

