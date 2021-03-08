Business & Real Estate

Grains, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 8.5 cents at $6.4250 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May oats advanced 15 cents at $3.8725 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $14.4475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .62 cent at $1.1922 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .58 cents at $1.3537 a pound; April lean hogs was up .10 cent at .8687 a pound.

