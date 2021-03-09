Star Equity Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $456,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Suwanee, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 34 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $6.5 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $78.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.72. A year ago, they were trading at $6.84.