Assertio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.1 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

The company's shares closed at 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 93 cents.