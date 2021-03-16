Lottery bills head to committee on Wednesday

Lottery proposals will get their first hearing in a legislative committee this week, the bill sponsor said Monday.

Sen. Del Marsh, who chairs the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee, said the committee will take up lottery bills when it meets Wednesday.

Some lawmakers are seeking to resurrect the issue of a state lottery after the defeat of a sweeping gambling proposal that would have also authorized multiple casinos in the state.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. However, the lottery bills face an uncertain outlook because of long-running disputes over how the required changes in state law would affect existing bingo operators.

Any gambling proposal would have be approved by three-fifths of lawmakers and a majority of state voters.