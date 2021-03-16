Business & Real Estate

2 killed in shooting outside Alabama paper plant

The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Two men found dead in the parking lot of a paper plant died in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred during a shift change, police said.

Officers called to Dixie Pulp and Paper about 11:30 p.m. Monday found two bodies outside the facility, police Capt. Jack Kennedy told news outlets. Demorius Mondreal Polke, 27, shot Sean Michael Barret, 33, multiple times before turning the gun on himself, he said in a statement.

Others witnessed the shooting, which also was captured on video, Kennedy said. Investigators were trying to determine what prompted the gunfire.

“There is no reason to believe that there are any more suspects at large, or any ongoing danger to the public,” Kennedy said.

