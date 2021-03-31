Business & Real Estate

Apyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.9 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.7 million.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $36.7 million to $38.7 million.

Apyx shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service