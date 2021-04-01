Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after brief evacuation

Operations at Fort Lauderdale International Airport were “gradually returning to normal" Thursday morning after the facility was briefly evacuated due to a “security incident" outside two terminals, officials said.

All roads leading into the airport have reopened after being shut down around 4 a.m., airport officials said in a post on Twitter. They asked for patience as airport employees are allowed back inside to resume normal operations.

In an earlier tweet posted at 4:35 a.m., officials advised passengers that “disruptions to airport operations may be possible," and asked them to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Officials said the investigation occurred outside terminals 2 and 3 at the airport.

News outlets said traffic was at a standstill near the airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating, but has not released any details about the incident.

“We haven’t heard anything. The way we found out was being driven in different directions by our driver,” Coy Combs, who was scheduled on a 6 a.m. flight to Cincinnati, Ohio, told NBC6.