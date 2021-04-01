MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia walks to the clubhouse past the preparations on the surface to prepare Coors Field for the return of fans in the era of the coronavirus Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the stadium in downtown Denver. A small number of fans were allowed to watch the Rockies go through a workout Wednesday before the team hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in the squads' season-opener Thursday, April 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.