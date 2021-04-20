AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $239.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.