Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Pikeville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.33.
The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $59.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.8 million.
Community Trust Bancorp shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.
