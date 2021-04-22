Trinity Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $398.8 million in the period.

Trinity Industries shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 79% in the last 12 months.