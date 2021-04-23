Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $34.1 million.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Southside Bancshares shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.