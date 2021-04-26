Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $84.2 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $930.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.6 million.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $12 per share.

Lennox shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 89% in the last 12 months.