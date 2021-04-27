Business & Real Estate

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 17.75 cents at $7.4650 a bushel; May gained 19.75 cents at $6.9725 a bushel; May oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.0550 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 26 cents at $15.7675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 2.04 cents at $1.1925 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.78 cents at $1.3450 a pound; April lean hogs was off 1 cent at 1.0790 a pound.

