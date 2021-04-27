Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 17.75 cents at $7.4650 a bushel; May gained 19.75 cents at $6.9725 a bushel; May oats was up 1.75 cents at $4.0550 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 26 cents at $15.7675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 2.04 cents at $1.1925 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.78 cents at $1.3450 a pound; April lean hogs was off 1 cent at 1.0790 a pound.