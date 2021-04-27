UPS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.79 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $5.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.38 billion.

UPS shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen 75% in the last 12 months.