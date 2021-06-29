Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $11.2 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $95.9 million.

Avid Bioservices expects full-year revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million.

Avid Bioservices shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.07, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.