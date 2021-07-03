Dominion agrees with SC regulators on lower rate increase

Dominion Energy has agreed with South Carolina regulators on a much lower electric rate increase and promised not to raise rates barring an unforeseen economic disaster for two years.

Dominion will increase rates by 1.46% for South Carolina residential customers, or about $1.81 a month for a typical customer. The Virginia-based utility original asked for about a 7.7% increase.

Dominion also agreed to not seek another rate increase until July 2023 unless there are extraordinary economic conditions that could include a change in corporate tax rates.

Friday's agreement with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff also requires Dominion to give up to $30 million to a fund to help poorer people catch up on their overdue bills and make repairs and energy efficient upgrades.

The agreement raises business rates by 1.08%.

Several groups including AARP and the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce contested the rate increase, getting regulators to put a six-month freeze in rates during the COVID-19 pandemic as they considered Dominion's request.