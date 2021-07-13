Business & Real Estate

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was up 23.75 cents at $6.3150 a bushel; July corn was up 60.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Sep oats gained 14.50 cents at $4.14 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 35.50 cents at $14.49 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.82 cents at $1.2122 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .87 cent at $1.5735 a pound; July lean hogs gained .32 cent at $1.1217 a pound.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service