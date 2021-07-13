Work on Amazon warehouse fuels spike in Canton’s sales taxes

A Mississippi city is seeing significantly higher taxes from an Amazon warehouse that hasn’t even opened yet.

For the past year, Amazon has been building a fulfillment center in Canton, WAPT-TV reported.

There has been a 19% increase in sales tax from last year, said Stacy Lester of the Madison County Economic Development Authority. The increase is from construction workers and others involved with the project buying locally during the building phase, Lester said.

Amazon is expected to generate $7.5 million in property taxes to Canton and the school district over the next 10 years, Lester said. It’s also expected to bring 1,200 jobs to the warehouse by the time it opens this fall.