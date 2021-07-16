City of Burlington Water customers under boil water advisory

Water customers in the Burlington area should boil their drinking water until further notice after E. coli bacteria was found at a local residence, city officials said Thursday.

According to a statement from the city, the order also affects customers in Elon, Gibsonville, Whitsett, Haw River, Ossipee, parts of Greensboro and the Village of Alamance.

The bacteria was discovered during a routine sampling on Wednesday, the city said. While samples within the water system upstream and downstream showed no bacteria present and suggest the presence from the spigot is an isolated incident, the city said it was acting out of an abundance of caution to protect residents and comply with state and federal guidelines.

The city said in its statement that it expects to resolve the problem within two days. In the meantime, impacted residents should use bottled water or boil all water they plan to use for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Boiling water forcefully for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, the city said.