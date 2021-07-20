Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.6 million, which met Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has stayed the same over the last 12 months.