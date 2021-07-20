Business & Real Estate

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7 cents at $7.0175 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9.25 cents at $5.5925 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 13 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 21.50 cents at $14.4525 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was fell 1.75 cents at $1.1950 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.23 cents at $1.5457 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .67 cent at $1.0460 a pound.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay

July 20, 2021 2:03 AM

Celebrities

Publisher Scholastic Inc. names Peter Warwick its new CEO

July 20, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2021 2:03 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service