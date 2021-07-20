Auburn National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

Auburn National shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.