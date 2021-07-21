Universal Stainless: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period.

Universal Stainless shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.