Healthcare Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $398.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.4 million.

Healthcare Services shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.