Reliance Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $329.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $5.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.94 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Reliance Steel expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.55 to $5.75.

Reliance Steel shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 58% in the last 12 months.