Illinois accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud

An accountant from suburban Chicago has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud last year, federal prosecutors said Friday.

According to the statement from the Northern District of Illinois' U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the 55-year-old man stole more than $1.1 million from four companies by writing checks to himself, his wife and fake companies he had created.

He separately stole more than $70,000 from three lenders, claiming that the owner of one of the companies personally guaranteed the loans.

Prosecutors said the man also used company credit cards to withdraw money from ATMs and make personal purchases.

U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo also on Wednesday ordered the man to pay back the $1.1 million to his victims as part of his sentence.