Pacific Mercantile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The bank, based in Costa Mesa, California, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Pacific Mercantile shares have climbed 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.