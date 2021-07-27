IQVIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $175 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.06 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.37 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.7 billion.

IQVIA shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.