Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $65.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $317.8 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.67 billion.

Lamb Weston shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.