Mondelez: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $6.64 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

Mondelez shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65.21, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

