Starbucks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.15 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $7.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.23 billion.

Starbucks expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.25 per share.

Starbucks shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $126.01, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.