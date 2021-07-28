McDonald’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.22 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

McDonald's shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.