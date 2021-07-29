Faro Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

Faro Technologies shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.01, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.