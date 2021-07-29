Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $179.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Brunswick shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 41% in the last 12 months.