GSI Technology: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

GSI Technology shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.36, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.