GSI Technology: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.
GSI Technology shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.36, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.
